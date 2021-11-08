General

A team led by Assistant Secretary-General of the United Nations Christian Saunders has arrived in Nepal. The inspection team has come to discuss on the Quadrennial Survey held to review the reimbursement rate carried out by the United Nations in every four years.

According to Department of Public Relations of the Nepal Army, Assistant Secretary-General Saunders paid a courtesy call on Chief of Army Staff Prabhuram Sharma today itself.

Saunders will also visit the Birendra Peacekeeping Training Center in Panchkhal and call on the Minister of Defense and the Minister of Foreign Affairs, before returning tomorrow.

Source: National News Agency Nepal