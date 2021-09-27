General

The targeted groups will get fully vaccinated against COVID-19 as per the government’s goal. The government has set the target of immunizing one-third of the targeted groups by this October 17.

Accordingly, 30 per cent of the target population has been given the first dose jabs while 28 per cent has received the full dose.

Sagar Dahal, Chief of the Department of Health Service, Family Welfare Division, Child Health and Immunization Section, said that the target group would be fully immunized until October 17. “We had said we will vaccinate 33 per cent of the targeted groups until the end of Asoj (17 October). We have been conducting the vaccination programme on a daily basis accordingly. We will vaccinate 33 per cent of the targeted groups by October 17,” he said.

Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba had declared soon after his appointment as the Prime Minister on June 13 that the government has kept COVID vaccination in first priority and 33 per cent of the targeted groups would be given the shots by October 17.

In line with this declaration, the government has adopted the policy of bringing the vaccines on grant from countries supplying the vaccines on grant and even by purchasing from China and India.

The government has the target to immunize 71.6 per cent or a total 21 million 756 thousand 763 people above 18 years of age. It has stated that 33 per cent of the targeted population would be immunized by October 17, two-thirds of the targeted population by January 14, 2022 and all the targeted population by April 13, 2022.

The Ministry of Health and Population has stated that the pandemic can be contained if at least 60 per cent of the country’s population is vaccinated.

The Kathmandu Valley has the highest number of people vaccinated against COVID-19 virus.

Ten districts with highest COVID-19 vaccination coverage

Name: First dose full-course

Kathmandu 50 % 49 %

Lalitpur 50% 45%

Bhaktapur 41% 46%

Rasuwa 56% 47%

Kavrepalanchowk 37% 31%

Ramechhap 26% 36%

Kaski 25% 31%

Lamjung 30% 29%

Syangja 32% 28%

Parbat 23% 25%

Province-wise data of vaccinated population

Name First dose full-course

Bagmati 36% 34%

Gandaki 24% 24%

Lumbini 19% 17%

Sudurpaschim 18% 17%

Province 1 18% 15%

Province 2 15% 13%

According to Ministry Joint Spokesperson Dr Samir Kumar Adhikari, almost all target groups ( health professionals and cleaning workers, those working at the frontline against COVID-19, citizens above 65 and so son) across the country have been vaccinated. Now, the vaccination campaign aims to inoculate all eligible citizens. Presently almost all above 50 years of age have received the vaccines.

The Ministry has launched a drive to provide first dose of COVID-19 vaccines (Vero Cell) to all people above 18 years of age from Taplejung, Sankhuwasabha, Solukhumbu, Rasuwa, Jumla, Mugu, Humla, Dolpa, Bajura and Darchula districts from September 20-30.

Vaccines would be made available to students above 18 years of age from Kavrepalanchok and Chitwan districts, all people above 35, people above 40 from Kathmandu, Lalitpur, Bhaktapur, Makawanpur, Ramechhap, Sarlahi and Achham districts and students above 18, those who are yet to be vaccinated against the virus and missed the vaccination drive.

The government is at work to import 100,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines (40,000 doses Moderna and 60,000 doses Pfizer) to vaccinate al children, 12-18 age group, it has been said. Payments for the consignment have already been made, it has been learnt. The shipment would be made soon, said the vaccination section chief Dahal.

So far, 17.7 million doses of the vaccines have been imported to the country.

The government plans to import 11.3 million of the vaccines for free under the COVAX facility, which is 20 percent of the total target population.

It plans to import one crore five lakhs and forty eight thousands doses of the vaccines within October 17 and 32.3 million doses until mid-April.

Nepal in fourth position in SAARC

Nepal is placed in fourth position in SAARC to fully vaccinate people against the infection. Bhutan is in first position, which fully vaccinated 65.6 per cent populations followed by Maldives in second place, which vaccinated 61.48 per cent. Likewise, Sri Lanka is placed in third position having fully vaccinated 52.61 per cent population. Nepal has fully vaccinated 28 per cent population.

Source: National News Agency Nepal6p