An elderly died in a wild tusker attack at Damak-3, Dumes of Jhapa on Tuesday evening. Ganesh Adhikari, 62, of Damak-6, Golatar died in the wild elephant attack.

According to ward chair Nabin Baral, the wild tusker had attacked Adhikari when he was irrigating a maize field through a canal. Adhikari died on the spot in the incident.

Dumse settlement is considered the tusker affected area. This is the second incident of killing of a human being by a wild tusker in the last two years, ward chair Baral added.

All services except emergency shut in Damak hospital

All services except emergency have been shut in public hospital at Damak in Jhapa after its health workers and employees contracted coronavirus infection.

According to Damak hospital’s information officer, Devi Dangal, all the services excluding emergency ones have been shut from Wednesday to Friday.

Source: National News Agency Nepal