A fund raising campaign organized through the social medial for a kidney patient has raised Rs. 1.18 million. The money was raised for the treatment of 19-year-old Sharmila Gurung of Chaibung in ward no. 3 of Icchyakamana rural municipality, who has suffered failure of both kidneys.

The campaign was led by Krishna Ghotane Gurung and 117 individuals and organizations inside and outside the country contributed. Sharmila has been undergoing dialysis since the past four years bringing huge financial burden on the family, Gurung said.

Gurung initiated the campaign after reading news reports about the poor financial condition of Sharmila's family. The collected amount was handed over to the family at an official event held at the Tinkhole monastery in Bharatpur on Saturday.

Likewise, the Save Santosh Campaign has collected Rs. 685,624 for Santosh Ranamagar of Byay municipality-14. Santosh has also suffered failure of both his kidneys.

The amount will be used to carry out a kidney transplant for Santosh, according to the campaign leader Yubaraj Aley.

Source: National News Agency Nepal