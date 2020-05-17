General

Ten containers carrying medical supplies purchased by the government from China to prevent and control COVID-19 have reached Kathmandu on Saturday. The containers that departed from Hangzhou in China passed through Khasa and Tatopani custom points.

The government purchased the medical appliances in coordination with the Nepalese Army. The Army had received the first phase of the shipment at Tribhuvan International Airport.

According to the agreement between Nepal and China, 343 tonnes of medical appliances are brought to Nepal from China. In the first phase, 1,180 cubic medical devices including personal protective equipments would be brought, said the Army’s Spokesperson Bigyan Dev Pandey.

Of the devices purchased, 47.5 tonnes would be shipped through an aircraft of Nepal Airlines Corporation within some days and others by road he said, adding that for that, an NAC aircraft is flying to Guangzhou on Monday.

Nepal reached an agreement with China to purchase 73 types of medical appliances to prevent and control the infection. Other containers carrying medical instruments left for Nepal from Hangzhou of China on May 6, 8 and 10. It takes around 12 days for the containers to reach Nepal.

Earlier, in Sindhupalchowk, the ten containers carrying medical appliances purchased by the Nepalese Army from China were passed through Tatopani customs office to Kathmandu.

The containers reached the customs office on Friday night through Miteri bridge where they were kept for 14 hours and the goods were disinfected. The containers were then sent to Kathmandu this noon, said the customs office officer Lal Bahadur Khatri.

The Army purchased the medical appliances at the direction of the government to prevent and control the infection.

Source: National News Agency