Import of Chinese goods via Rasuwagadhi check point has been increased. Chinese containers bring the goods to Miteri bridge of Rasuwagadhi from Kerung.

Chief Customs Officer at the Customs Office, Punya Bikram Khadka, said that most of the Chinese goods imported to Nepal are readymade clothes.

The check point has come into operation from July 4 as it was closed due to coronavirus pandemic and Rs 500 million revenue has been collected as customs tariff so far.

According to the Armed Police Force Border Security Battalion, Timure, some 10 containers enter the premises of Customs Office every day. Arrangement has been made for assigning 32 porters and 17 drivers to bring containers at the premises of customs office, Timure.

Similarly, arrangement has been made for separate accommodation at Rasuwagadhi area for porters and drivers to minimize the risk of COVID-19, said APF.

Source: National News Agency Nepal