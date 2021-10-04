General

The country recorded 1,030 new cases of COVID-19 and 10 deaths in the past 24 hours. The infection figures were revealed from 10,874 sample tests, according to the Ministry of Health and Population.

Presently, the number of active infection cases stands at 16,606. In Nepal, the infection rate is 18.9 per cent.

Until now, the number of recovery cases is 770,224 with 1,000 in the past 24 hours. The recovery rate is 96.5 percent. The death toll from the virus has reached 11,174 with 10 deaths in the last 24 hours, the Ministry said.

Of the infected ones, 351 have been admitted to intensive care units (ICU) while 118 are on ventilator support. Similarly, 15,534 are in home-isolation, 1,152 are in institutional-isolation and 241 in quarantine facilities.

On Monday, a total of 120,548 people got vaccinated against the infection. So far, 6,384,172 Nepalis received both doses of vaccine while 7,805,685 have received first dose of COVID vaccine

Source: National News Agency Nepal