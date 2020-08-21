Human Rights

The District Court, Ramechhap, has extended 10 more days to investigate into Chairman of Likhutamakoshi Rural Municipality Govinda Khadka on his alleged involvement on a forceful signature of local user committee’s chairperson in a blank cheque by keeping him under hostage.

Earlier, the court had given eight days’ time for the investigation by sending him to judicial custody.

The rural municipality chairman is accused of forcing Darpan Ghising, chairman of user committee formed to construct drain and gravel the road in Dhobi Bazaar, to sign in the bank cheque by locking Ghising in a room.

The court has also given 10 days for Lal Bahadur Tamang, who was arrested along with Khadka.

Chief of District Police, Ramechhap, Basanta Pathak said that investigations against the two are underway.

Source: National News Agency Nepal