10 people dead, three injured in disaster related incidents in last 24 hours



Kathmandu: As many as 10 persons died in the incidents of natural disaster in different parts of the country.

According to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority (NDRRMA), nine people were killed in the landslides occurred in Gulmi, Baglung and Syangja and one lost the life in Dang due to lightning strike.

Five members of a same family died after being buried in landslide in Gulmi.

Similarly, a couple died in Galkot municipality-8, Kandebans of Baglung and a mother and daughter in Syangja, while Bhumisara Budha Magar, 39, of Rajpur rural municipality-2 of Dang died due to lightning.

NDRRMA spokesperson Dr Dijan Bhattarai said three persons were injured in the incidents. Since the onset of monsoon this year, 38 people have lost their lives in disaster-related incidents.

Source: National News Agency RSS