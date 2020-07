General

Ten persons from a single family have tested positive for the coronavirus at Lubhu area of Mahalaxmi Municipality-8 in Lalitpur. According to ward chair Bishwaraj Shrestha, these cases were confirmed from single household during the tests of their swabs today. A lab technician working in Vayodha Hospital in Balkhu was tested positive for COVID-19 on July 1 and his entire family members and two tenants were also tested positive for the coronavirus infection.

Source: National News Agency Nepal