business, Trading

Ten places of Jhapa have been included in the list of 200 new tourist destinations selected by the government to promote tourism.

The Ministry of Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation has appropriated more than 480 million rupees for promotion of the 10 new destinations.

The 10 locations selected for promotion in Jhapa are the Haluwagadh in Arjundhara, Domukha in Shivasatakshi, Kankai community botanical garden in Kankai, Science City in Bhadrapur, the Bhegadhi democratic martyrs memorial park in Haldibarai, Sadhupati Falls and wetlands in Barhadashi, Kechana of Kachankewal and Korobari wetlands in Gaurigung.

All the projects are estimated to cost Rs. 50 million each on average. This year, the ministry has allocated Rs. 330 million for the same, and the remaining resources will be met through partners by the concerned local level.

Source: National News Agency Nepal