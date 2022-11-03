General

One hundred voting centres would be made disabled-friendly for November 20 election to the House of Representatives and Province Assembly member.

As per the decision of the Election Commission, arrangement of sign language list, orientation related to use of sign language to the employees to be deputed in these disabled-friendly voting centres, Braille materials regarding the method of voting, colourful rope and pole and table and chair for the disabled people in these voting centres.

The EC has determined 22,226 voting centres for the twin election.

Source: National News Agency Nepal