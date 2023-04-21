General

Eid gifts were distributed among 1000 helpless families on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr in Lalmohan upazila of the district today.

Member of Parliament of Bhola-3 constituency Nurunnabi Chowdhury Shaon distributed the Eid items including saree, lungi and Vulnerable Group Feeding Programme (VGF) rice among the helpless and poor families as Eid gifts from his own fund.

He also distributed 10-kg of VGF rice to 1000 families each from the government allocated rice.

The distribution function was held at a madrasa ground of Charoumed union of the upazila this morning.

Upazila Awami League General Secretary Fakrul Alam Howladar, Upazila Awami League Vice-President Didarul Islam Arun and Charoumed union Awami League President Shajahan Bepari, among others, were present on the occasion

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha (BSS)