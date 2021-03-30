Health & Safety

The Indian Army has provided Nepal Army (NA) with 100,000 doses of vaccines against COVID-19 as its assistance.

At a programme organized at the NA Headquarters in Kathmandu today, Indian Ambassador to Nepal Binaya Mohan Katra handed over the vaccine doses to Chief of Army Staff (COAS) of Nepal Purna Chandra Thapa, shared NA Directorate of Public Relations and Information.

The vaccine was handed over after the Indian Army Chief General MM Narwane virtually requested NA Chef Thapa for receiving the vaccines.

On the occasion, general Narwane expressed happiness for extending cooperation to the Nepal Army as part of the Indian government's policy to support neighbouring countries with vaccines.

In response, COAS Thapa extended thanks to his Indian counterpart for the cooperation and noted that the beneficiaries would take advantage of the vaccines.

Source: National News Agency Nepal