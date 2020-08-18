Health & Safety

Nepal has witnessed the highest number of COVID-19 cases in a single day today at 1,016.

In a routine press conference here today by the Ministry of Health and Population, Ministry’s Spokesperson Dr Jageshwor Gautam shared that a total of 1,016 new COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in the country today.

In the 13,469 PCR test conducted in 40 labs across the country in the last 24 hours, 1,016 people tested positive for the flu-like infection. Altogether 85 persons have been discharged from the hospital today upon their full recovery.

Earlier, the highest COVID-19 cases were reported in the country in the single day was at 741.

With the new 1,016 COVID-19 cases, the COVID-19 tally reaches 28,257, informed Dr Gautam.

The first COVID-19 case was reported in Wuhan of China on December 29, 2019. The first COVID-19 case in Nepal was recorded in a Nepali returning from Wuhan on January 23, 2020.

The number of active infected persons in the country stands at 10,563 while 17,580 infected persons have recovered and returned home, according to the Ministry of Health and Population.

Similarly, PCR test has been conducted on 542,866 suspected ones. A total of 13,936 persons have been quarantined in various quarantine facilities across the country.

Likewise, seven people contracting the deadly infection have succumbed to it today, taking the casualty to 114. Those dying of the coronavirus were from Kavrepalanchowk, Nawalparasi, Kaski, Morang, Dhanusha and Banke district, the Ministry said.

