The auspicious hour for receiving tika as a prasad of Nawadurga on the occasion of Bijaya Dashami festival is at 10:10 am tomorrow. However, since Bijaya Dashami, or the tenth day of the Bada Dashain festival is itself auspicious, tika can be received and put at any time in the day, says the Nepal Calendar Determination Committee.

Likewise, the auspicious hour for Devi Bisarjan is 10:11 am. Tika as a prasad of Durga is received from elders and seniors in the family starting from today until Poornima, the last day of Dashain festival.

Dashami or the 10th day of Bada Dashain festival is regarded as the most important day of the festival observed as a symbol of victory of truth over evil. Tika is offered by chanting of the special manta.

Source: National News Agency Nepal