Health & Safety

The country recorded a total of 1,039 new cases of coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours.

According to the Ministry of Health and Population, Kathmandu valley saw 597 new cases including 483 in Kathmandu district and 33 in Laliptur and 81 in Bhaktapur. With the recent data, the total number of active cases reached 15,117 in the country.

Ministry’s Spokesperson Dr Jageshwor Gautam said that the total number of infected ones in the country reached 54,159. Altogether 9,165 sample tests were conducted across the country in the past 24 hours, Ministry’s Spokesperson Dr Gautam added.

According to Dr Gautam, 1,173 individuals got discharged from the hospitals in the past 24 hours while the number of people winning battle against the virus reached 38,697 in the country. So far, the recovery rate of the coronavirus infected is 71.5 per cent in Nepal.

Dr Gautam stated that a total of 7,387 people are in home isolation and 7,730 others are in institutional isolation facilities. Likewise, 6,536 people are in quarantine facilities across the country at present.

Similarly, he said that 169 infected ones are receiving treatment in ICU beds and 23 others are in ventilators across the country.

Dr Gautam shared that Morang, Sunsari, Sarlahi, Kathmandu, Chitwan, Bhaktapur and Lalitpur districts have 500 plus active cases each. However, Solukhumbu, Mustang, Manang, Myagdi, Dolpa and Humla have no active cases.

Likewise, nine people succumbed to the virus in the past 24 hours totaling the coronavirus caused deaths 345 so far, the Ministry confirmed. It is said that six persons died of the virus in Kathmandu valley in the past 24 hours.

Source: National News Agency Nepal