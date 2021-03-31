General

Reconstruction of 106 community school buildings has been completed in Khotang after the destructive earthquake that took place in 2015.

The construction of disable-friendly and women-friendly school buildings among a total of 161 earthquake-damaged community schools was carried out in the aftermath of the ‘Gorkha Earthquake’.

District Project Implementation Unit (DPIU) chief Baburam Pokharel said 106 school buildings have been so far reconstructed in Khotang district alone following the earthquake. It includes the reconstruction of 92 schools by DPIU (Education Section) and 14 by NGOs.

As informed the NGOs have reconstructed 14 buildings in Aiselukharka rural municipality and Kepailasgadhi rural municipality of the district. With this two buildings are to be reconstructed from NGO front.

As of now, 46 buildings with two rooms, 16 with three rooms and 30 with four rooms have been reconstructed as per the design and drawing of the National Reconstruction Authority.

The DPIU Khotang is yet to complete the reconstruction of 64 buildings. Reconstruction of remaining buildings would be completed within coming mid-June, Pokharel said.

The Unit has provided the school management committees with Rs 7.04 million for the reconstruction of a four-room building, Rs 3.58 million for a three-room building and Rs 2.39 million for a two-room building. ---

Source: National News Agency Nepal