Health & Safety

Altogether 107 new cases of Coronavirus infection has been reported in the country in the past 24 hours, according to the Ministry of Health and Population.

The new cases surfaced from the 3,254 PCR tests conducted during the same period. This takes the COVID-19 caseload in the country to 275,625 to date. The number of active infection remains at 1,000, said the Ministry.

Similarly, 107 Covid-29 infected persons were reported to have recovered from the infection in the past one day. So far, a total of 271,610 cases of recovery from COVID-19 have been reported in the country. The recovery rate, thus, stands at 98.5 per cent.

Likewise, a person died due to the flu-like infection in the past 24 hours. This puts the total Covid-19 fatality caseload to 3,015 as of now.

Among the infected and suspected ones, 52 were availing treatment at various quarantine facilities, informed the Ministry. Altogether 2,227,547 PCR tests have been conducted in the country till date.

Source: National News Agency Nepal