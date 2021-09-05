Health & Safety, medical

The country recorded 1,089 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours. The infection cases were recorded from the total 7,971 tests, according to the Ministry of Health and Population.

So far, the death toll from the infection has hit 10,838 with 20 deaths in the past 24 hours. The number of active infection cases has stood at 31,248 while the total 727,185 infected people have got over it with 1,534 in the past 24 hours. The overall recovery rate is 94.5 percent.

Five hundred twenty three infected people have been admitted to the intensive care units of various hospitals and 162 are on ventilator support. Similarly, 29,081 are in home isolation, 2,168 in institutional isolation and 266 at quarantine facility.

Source: National News Agency Nepal