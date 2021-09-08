General

The 108th birth anniversary of the first people elected prime minister of Nepal, BP Koirala, is being observed by organizing various programmes across the country today.

Koirala, born on Bhadra 24 in 1971BS, had waged rigorous struggle for the establishment and restoration of democracy in Nepal.

He instituted Nepali Congress party against the autocratic Rana regime in 2003BS and continued movement with the cooperation of various leaders, including Subarna Shumsher which resulted in the establishment of democracy. They did struggle against Rana regime even from India while being in exile.

After the establishment of democracy in 2007BS, BP Koirala became the Home Minister during the government led by Mohan Shumsher JB Rana.

Koirala was elected the first people' representative after 2015 general election and became the prime minister. He continuously led the democratic politics for nationality, democracy and socialism.

The land reform scheme he launched garnered huge accolade.

But Koirala's government was deposed by the King on Poush 1 in 2017BS. Then he was jailed in Singh Durbar initially and shifted to Sundarijal jail.

Freed in 2025 BS for health check up, Koirala lived eight years in exile again. He returned to Nepal with 'national unity and reconciliation policy' in 2033BS. The reconciliation policy is still relevant in Nepali politics.

BP Koirala is a towering figure in Nepali literature too.

Various programmes are being organized in the country to mark the BP's birth anniversary. In the wake of COVID-19, the programmes would be held by maintaining health protocol and even in virtual method.

Source: National News Agency Nepal