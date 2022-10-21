Games

The Ninth National Games held in Gandaki Province has been concluded last night at the presence of thousands of people at Pokhara Stadium.

At the concluding ceremony of the Ninth National Games, Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba handed over the flag of the 10th National Games to Social Development Minister of Karnali Province Yagya Bahadur BC.

Earlier, the 115th board meeting of the National Sports Council had decided to hold the 10th National Games in Karnali Province,

The 10th National Games will be held in Karnali Province after two years. The Karnali Province has got the responsibility to organize the 10th National Games from November 17-24, 2024.

The concluding ceremony was marked amid a grand fanfare along with cultural programmes, processions, marches and others, which was attended by thousands of people at Pokhara Stadium.

Played in eight different districts of Gandaki Province, a total of 36 games were played in the 9th National Games that started on October 14.

Over 6,000 players took part in those events and some sportspersons also made new records.

The Tribhuvan Army Club of Nepali Army topped the medals tally of the 9th National Games with 172 gold medals and became the champion of the tournament. The army won 371 medals including 172 gold, 110 silver and 89 bronze in 36 games.

In the last seventh and eighth national games too, Tribhuvan Army Club of Nepali Army had emerged the champion.

Likewise, the APF Club of Armed Police Force Nepal won 219 medals including 65 gold, 72 silver and 82 bronze to finish second in the national tournament.

Nepal Police came third with a total of 195 medals including 61 gold, 61 bronze and 73 silver medals. The host Gandaki Province came fourth in the tournament and the first among the seven provinces.

Gandaki is fourth overall with 120 medals including 32 gold, 31 silver and 57 bronze medals. Likewise, Bagmati Province finished fifth with 145 medals including 24 gold, 47 silver and 74 bronze medals.

In the event, Province No. 1 came sixth with 10 gold, 23 silver and 50 bronze medals. Sudurpaschim Province managed to win 63 medals including 10 gold, 10 silver and 43 bronze medals to finish seventh.

Likewise, the NRNA won a total of 26 medals including 10 gold, nine silver and seven bronze medal while Lumbini won 68 medals including six gold, 22 silver and 40 bronze. Madhesh province won 39 medals including five gold, eight silver and 26 bronze while Karnali province won 18 medals including two gold, four silver and 12 bronze medals.

Source: National News Agency Nepal