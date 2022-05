General

Chief of Bagmati Province Yadav Chandra Sharma has called the 10th session of the provincial assembly for May 27 at 11 am. The meeting of the Office of Chief Minister of the province and Council of Ministers on Friday recommended that the province chief called the provincial assembly meeting.

Acting on the recommendation, the session calling was as per the Article 183 (1) of the Constitution of Nepal, according to the Secretariat of Chief of the province.

Source: National News Agency Nepal