Key Issues

The tenth session of both the houses of the federal parliament will begin on Wednesday. President Bidya Devi Bhandari has summoned the meeting of the House of Representatives and the National Assembly for 4:00 pm Wednesday on the recommendation of the Government of Nepal.

The agenda of the session of the House will include the bill to replace the ordinance budget, the long-pending civil service bill, the citizenship bill and various ordinances issued in the past. The ninth session of the House ended on August 16.

Source: National News Agency Nepal