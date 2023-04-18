Above 11.84 lakh marginalized and distressed
families were brought under Vulnerable Group Feeding (VGF) programme in all
eight districts under Rajshahi division this year on the occasion of Eid-ul-
Fitr festival
Under the programme, 11,844.46 tonnes of rice were allocated for distribution
among the beneficiary families in all 565 union parishads under 67 upazilas
and 62 pourasabhas (municipalities) in the division.
Each of the card-holders received 10-kg of rice this time as per the list
prepared earlier under the existing social safety net programme.
Meanwhile, distribution of the VGF rice was almost completed before the end
of the holy month of Ramadan and the Eid festival as well.
The government through the Ministry of Disaster Management and Relief has
allocated a requisite quantity of rice in the division.
As per direction and supervision of the district administration, the
concerned upazila administrations with the assistance of local public
representatives and union level committees distributed the rice among the
listed VGF Card holder families for the last couple of days.
District Relief and Rehabilitation Officer (DRRO) in Rajshahi Shalah-Uddin-Al
Wadud told BSS that distribution of VGF rice was completed within the
stipulated time so that the beneficiary poor and distressed families could
celebrate the Eid-ul-Fitr in festive mood.
Respective union parishads prepared the list of the distressed people in
their areas and rice is being distributed with approval of the concerned
UNOs, Wadud added.
"We are very much satisfied with the successful distribution of the VGF rice
on time," said Divisional Commissioner GSM Jafarullah.
He said instructions were given to the Deputy Commissioners and Upazila
Nirbahi Officers (UNOs) along with project implementation officers (PIOs) to
distribute the rice to the beneficiaries smoothly within the scheduled time.
"We were very much conscious about the quantity and quality of rice scheduled
to be distributed," he added.
District-wise breakup of the card-holding beneficiary families are: 70,475 in
Rajshahi, 2,13,844 in Sirajganj, 1,67,243 in Pabna, 91,897 in Natore,
2,44,465 in Naogaon, 35,029 in Joypurhat, 1,90,362 in Chapainawabganj and
1,70,991 in Bogura.
Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha