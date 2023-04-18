General

Above 11.84 lakh marginalized and distressed

families were brought under Vulnerable Group Feeding (VGF) programme in all

eight districts under Rajshahi division this year on the occasion of Eid-ul-

Fitr festival

Under the programme, 11,844.46 tonnes of rice were allocated for distribution

among the beneficiary families in all 565 union parishads under 67 upazilas

and 62 pourasabhas (municipalities) in the division.

Each of the card-holders received 10-kg of rice this time as per the list

prepared earlier under the existing social safety net programme.

Meanwhile, distribution of the VGF rice was almost completed before the end

of the holy month of Ramadan and the Eid festival as well.

The government through the Ministry of Disaster Management and Relief has

allocated a requisite quantity of rice in the division.

As per direction and supervision of the district administration, the

concerned upazila administrations with the assistance of local public

representatives and union level committees distributed the rice among the

listed VGF Card holder families for the last couple of days.

District Relief and Rehabilitation Officer (DRRO) in Rajshahi Shalah-Uddin-Al

Wadud told BSS that distribution of VGF rice was completed within the

stipulated time so that the beneficiary poor and distressed families could

celebrate the Eid-ul-Fitr in festive mood.

Respective union parishads prepared the list of the distressed people in

their areas and rice is being distributed with approval of the concerned

UNOs, Wadud added.

"We are very much satisfied with the successful distribution of the VGF rice

on time," said Divisional Commissioner GSM Jafarullah.

He said instructions were given to the Deputy Commissioners and Upazila

Nirbahi Officers (UNOs) along with project implementation officers (PIOs) to

distribute the rice to the beneficiaries smoothly within the scheduled time.

"We were very much conscious about the quantity and quality of rice scheduled

to be distributed," he added.

District-wise breakup of the card-holding beneficiary families are: 70,475 in

Rajshahi, 2,13,844 in Sirajganj, 1,67,243 in Pabna, 91,897 in Natore,

2,44,465 in Naogaon, 35,029 in Joypurhat, 1,90,362 in Chapainawabganj and

1,70,991 in Bogura.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha