A total of 11 landless Musahar families of Tengari Baragoriya of Agnisair Krishnasabarana Rural Municipality in Saptari district were distributed land ownership certificates.

At a programme organized by Mahuli Community Development Centre, Bakadhuwa on Sunday, Chairperson of the rural municipality, Dinanath Chaudhary, distributed the certificates to them. The land ownership certificates were registered in the joint name of the landless couple.

The beneficiaries were Umda and Phulodevi Sada, Sifed and Karodevi Sada, Umakanta and Jitani Sada, Devkanta and Dilkumari Sada, Bishnudev and Anitadevi Sada, Jogindra and Somanidevi Sada, Raghubir and Leeladevi Sada, Devkanta and Sarita Kumari Sada and Saraswati Devi Sada.

Chairperson Chaudhary pledged to provide land to additional landless communities residing within the rural municipalities.

A total of 20 houses are under construction in association with the Centre and in financial assistance from the Habitat for Humanity and the rural municipality.

The construction cost for each house is Rs 456,748, according to Centre's Vice-Chairperson Asha Kumari Chaudhary.

Source: National News Agency Nepal