General

As rescue operation for the Nepalis stranded in Afghanistan continues, 11 Nepalis arrived home on Thursday. With this, a total of 906 Nepalis stranded in Afghanistan have been rescued and brought home, according to a statement issued on Thursday by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The Ministry also said that coordination with the concerned authorities is ongoing to repatriate the Nepalis waiting for rescue from Kabul.

The rescued Nepalis staying at the COVID-19 Crisis Management Centre in Kathmandu for infection safety have been rehabilitated by following the health protocols, it is said.

Meanwhile, the Ministry has urged those Nepalis stranded in Afghanistan to register their names online at the website of the Consular Service Department (https://nepalconsular.gov.np) for rescue and repatriation process.

Source: National News Agency Nepal