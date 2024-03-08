110 leprosy cases found inside Kathmandu metropolis in 2022-23

Kathmandu: The Kathmandu metropolis reported 110 cases of leprosy in the fiscal year 2079-80 BS. According to a study conducted by the Leprosy Control and Disabilities Management Section under the Epidemiology and Disease Control Division, Department of Health Services, the leprosy cases were detected inside the metropolis area during the period. The study was supported by various government and non-government organisations. Subsequently, an NGO called NLR Nepal has launched an awareness programme on leprosy in participations with the local representatives, health employees and volunteers. Information about this infectious disease, its major consequence: physical impairment, and ways for its cure have been focused in the programme. According to NLR Nepal executive director Bikashman Singh, leprosy is preventable by medicines if it is timely detected and intervened. It is caused by a bacteria called mycobacterium leprae and is primarily transmitted by a respiratory route. However, it is less communicable disease, according to Singh. Section Chief Dr Prashanna Napit said in the fiscal year 2022-23, a total of 2,522 new leprosy patients were found across the country and the highest number: 944 was in the Madhesh Province. Source: National News Agency - RSS