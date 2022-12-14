General

Of the 175 million litres water brought from Melamchi River at Ambathan of Helambu Rural Municipality in Sindhupalchowk district under the Melamchi Drinking Water Project, 110 million litre is being distributed in the Kathmandu Valley since December 9.

Since water was not regularly pumped into the new distribution network made by the Kathmandu Upatyaka Khanepani Limited (KUKL) Project Implementation Directorate regularly, it was taking time to adjust the sequencing in some of the valves of the distribution system.

The KUKL will distribute 120 million litres of water from today evening, informed KUKL’s Spokesperson Prakash Kumar Rai.

Of the 10 tanks built for distribution of Melamchi water, eights have been filled with water from the Project. The tanks are at Bode, Katunje, Khumaltar, Min Bhawan, Mahankalchaur, Pani Pokhari, Anamnagar and Balaju.

Water tank in Kirtipur and Bansbari will be filled within four days, shared Spokesperson Rai.

Source: National News Agency Nepal