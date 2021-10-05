Health & Safety, medical

The country has reported a total of 1,114 recoveries from COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, according to the Ministry of Health and Population. Until now, the number of recovery cases is 771,338. The recovery rate is 96.6 percent in the country.

Likewise, a total of 968 new cases of COVID-19 were detected from the 16,042 sample tests during the same period.

At present, the number of active infection cases stands at 16,248.

The death toll from the virus has reached 11,180 with six deaths in the last 24 hours, the Ministry said.

Of the infected ones, 351 have been admitted to intensive care units (ICU) while 122 are on ventilator support. Similarly, 15,117 are in home-isolation, 1,131 are in institutional-isolation and 237 in quarantine facilities.

On Monday, a total of 132,896 people got vaccine against the infection. So far, 6,409,196 Nepalis received both doses of vaccine while 7,913,555 have received first dose of COVID vaccine

Source: National News Agency Nepal