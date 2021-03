Health & Safety, medical

The country recorded four deaths from COVID-19 and 112 new cases in the past 24 hours, according to the Ministry of Health and Population.

The infection cases were from a total of 3,944 PCR tests for the infection.

With this, the death toll from the virus reached 3,016 and the caseload 273,984. So far, 270,027 infected people have recovered of the infection with 54 in the past 24 hours.

Source: National News Agency Nepal