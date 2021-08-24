General

A total of 112 Nepalis have returned home from Afghanistan on Tuesday. Of them, 103 returned via Jordan Aviation Flights while nine via Qatar Airlines.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, 770 Nepalis returned home from Afghanistan till today. The newly returnees were kept in Samakhusi-based holding centre in a coordination with CCMC following the health protocol for the prevention of COVID-19 pandemic.

The MoFA has further shared that diplomatic efforts were underway to bring Nepali nationals back home who remain stranded in Doha, Dubai, London and New Delhi after returning from Afghanistan.

Meanwhile, the Ministry has urged Nepali citizens living in Afghanistan to come in contact with the Ministry for their process of returning home.

Source: National News Agency Nepal