Legal action is to be taken against 115 food industries producing and selling inedible foodstuffs for infraction of the Food Act, 2023 BS.

These industries are facing action as they were found not sticking label in their products, producing sub-standard foodstuff, operating without taking the license and manufacturing food stuff, water and beverages contaminated with coliform.

The Department of Food Technology and Quality Control has filed cases against 115 companies at the District Administration Office or the District Court concerned in Fiscal Year 2021/22, seeking legal action against them.

Department spokesperson Mohan Krishna Maharjan said if found guilty, a food company will be slapped a fine of up to Rs 50 thousand or a jail term of five years or both.

Source: National News Agency Nepal