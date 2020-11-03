General

As many as 116 coronavirus infected of 13 districts have so far died in Chitwan. Among them are 64 from Chitwan and remaining from other 12 districts.

According to the Nepal Army Kalibahadur Battalion Bharatpur which has been managing bodies of those died of coronavirus infection, the battalion itself has so far managed 107 bodies. Remaining bodies have been taken away for final rites in coordination with the concerned agencies.

The battalion sources said the highest number of fatalities due to coronavirus infection is from Nawalparasi (Triveni Susta East) apart from Chitwan. As many as 18 infected from Nawalparasi died at Chitwan-based hospitals. Likewise, the fatalities include 12 from Makawanpur, four each from Rautahat, Sarlahi and Gorkha, three from Tanahun, two from Kailali, one each from Rupandehi, Gulmi, Dhading and Pyuthan. As many as 5,923 people have been so far infected in Chitwan district.

Source: National News Agency Nepal