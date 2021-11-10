General

A total of 12 people were injured when a passenger bus overturned and burned down in Dhanusha district today morning.

According to the Area Police Office, Dhalkebar, the bus (Na 6 Kha 7102) coming from Tulsipur in Dang to Biratnagar, Morang, skidded off the road at Maltole Road along the East-West Highway in Dhanushadham Municipality-6, resulting in a fatal accident. The accident happened as the driver lost control over the vehicle all of a sudden.

The identities of the injured ones could not be established yet, said police inspector Pratap Subedi, adding that among the injured ones, 7 were female, four were male and one minor. All injured ones were undergoing treatment in local health facilities.

The bus caught on fire after it skidded off and burned down to ashes, said police inspector Subedi. Police suspected that the fire erupted after the oil tank of the bus exploded.

Although the fire was put off by the joint effort of security personnel and fire brigade, the bus sustained complete damage.---

Source: National News Agency Nepal