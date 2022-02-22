General

A dozen of people were injured in an attack by jackal in various places at Bishnu rural municipality in Sarlahi district.

Fox entered the human settlement from the nearest jungle and attack the locals at the break of the dawn.

Injured in the attack were Bilat Chaudhary,65, Shankar Chaudhary,72, Bhagya Narayan Ray,54, Pramesh Chaudhary, 25, Ranjana Kumari Shah, 28, and her five-year-old son Anamol Shah from Madhuban Goth at Bishnu-4.

Similarly, Ram Babu Ray,35, Ramananda Prasad Yadav, 58, Gharilal Thakur, 50, Mahendra Baitha,60, Subash Baitha,6, and Samjhadevi Jha of Bishnu-2, according to the District Police Office, Sarlahi.

Among the injured, nine have received deep injury and they have been sent to Teku-based Hospital while remaining others are undergoing treatment at a hospital at Malangwa in Sarlahi district.

The ‘immunoglobulin vaccine’ that is administered to those beaten by the jackal is only available in Kathmandu.

The locals were terrorized when the jackal rampaged in the village today. Police said that many of the injured ones are yet to arrive health facility for treatment.

Source: National News Agency Nepal