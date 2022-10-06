General

As many as 12 people died and 36 others were injured in a road accident at Jitpur Simara Sub-Metropolis-22 of Bara district along the East-West highway today.

The accident took place as a bus (Bagmati State 06-001 Kha 0110) heading towards Birgunj from Narayangadh of Chitwan, somersaulted on the road due to high speed, according to Superintendent of Police at the District Police Office, Makawanpur, Bamdev Gautam.

Ten persons died on the spot while two at Hetauda Hospital in course of treatment. The injured ones are receiving treatment at Hetauda Hospital, Churehill Hospital, and Makawanpur Cooperative Hospital. Similarly, those injured seriously have been taken to Chitwan for further treatment.

Identifies of the deceased have not been ascertained.

Source: National News Agency Nepal