Human Rights

Twelve writ petitions were filed against the dissolution of the House of Representatives in the Supreme Court. One petition was filed in the Constitutional Bench and 11 in the regular bench of the apex court, according to joint-spokesperson Devendra Dhakal.

The preliminary hearing of the regular one will be held on December 23 and of the constitutional bench on December 25. The Office of the Prime Minister and Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli have been named as defendants in the petition.

In the petition filed at the constitutional bench, petitioner Santosh Bhandari has called for a halt in the steps taken by the government, as Article 76 of the Constitution still provided a way for formation of the government.

Advocates Kanchan Krishna Neupane, Sulav Kharel, Lokendra Bahadur Oli, Gyanendra Aran, Salikram Sapkota, Kalam Bahadur Khatri, Maniram Upadhyaya, Dinesh Tripathi, Amita Gautam, Krishna Prasad Sharma and others have filed the petitions in the general procedure.

They argue that the Prime Minister does not have special powers to dissolve the HoR, the PM has failed to take a vote of confidence and Constitution does not provide ground to dissolve the way when there is still possibility of forming the government.

Source: National News Agency Nepal