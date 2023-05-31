General

One hundred and twenty-one complaints are under consideration of the Public Account Committee (PAC) of the Federal Parliament, House of Representatives, so far.

These complaints were registered since April 16, 2019 till date and PAC is yet to investigate and hold discussions on them. Committee secretary Ekram Giri informed the committee's meeting today that 121 complaints remained to be looked into and discussed.

The latest complaint that was registered at PAC was lodged after the new parliament was elected to office. It is about the dispute regarding share ownership of Salt Trading Corporation Limited.

Senior-most (by age) member of the Committee, Arjun Narsingh KC, who was presiding over the meeting, said that PAC should probe into and discuss on the complaints that were filed even before the recent election of the new parliament, as the PAC is an inheritor institution.

Committee members Rajan KC, Amaresh Kumar Singh, Ram Krishna Yadav, Gokul Prasad Banskota, Ram Krishna Yadav, Yogesh Kumar Bhattarai, Bikram Pandey, Janardan Sharma, among others, suggested looking into the complaints on pertinent topics rather than all the complaints.

The PAC meeting today also discussed the Committee Business Operation Procedures.

Source: National News Agency-Nepal