The Food Management and Trading Company Limited and the private sectors together have 121 thousand metric tonnes of rice in stock.

As per data about the food stock provided by the Ministry of Industry, Commerce and Supplies, a total 121 thousand six metric tonnes rice grain is in stock. This includes the 8,436 metric tonnes with the Company and the rest with the private sector industries.

Associate spokesperson at the Ministry, Urmila KC, said the Company has three thousand 566 metric tonnes rice, 610 quintals buckwheat and 534 quintals beans in stock in 23 districts in the remote areas. Similarly, the big rice mills and farmers in various places of the country have 61,054 metric tonnes paddy in stock.

The Ministry’s associate spokesperson claimed that there was no shortage of rice since there is enough rice in stock in the country. The data showed that the private sector traders have 16,081 metric tonnes lentils, pea and gram in stock. Similarly, 486 metric tonnes palm oil, 1919 metric tonnes palmoline, 846 metric tonnes sunflower oil and 1,616 metric tonnes soybean oil was in stock with private sector oil industries. Six thousand 346 metric tonnes is said to be in the process of import. Seventy thousand 866 metric tonnes oil is said to be in stock at Kolkata.

Meanwhile, the Company and Salt Trading Corporation Limited have sold 30,826.36 metric tonnes rice in 29 remote districts during the lockdown. The Corporation has sold and distribute 65,653 kilogrammes salt, 45 thousand 611 litres cooking oil, 526 thousand 285 kilogrammes rice, 93 thousand 230 kilogrammes lentils and 63 thousand 640 kilogrammes flattened rice.

Likewise, it distributed 875 thousand 558 kilogrammes foodstuff, 17 thousand 400 kilogrammes sugar, seven sacks wheat flour, 63 thousand 82 soap bars, 100 kilogrammes tea, 550 kilogrammes masyura as relief assistance to the needy people.

Source: National News Agency