General

A total of 122 passengers who were bound to fly abroad through the only international airport in the country-Tribhuvan International Airport (TIA)-on Wednesday have been denied the permission to travel after their PCR test report were suspected to be fake.

The reports issued by the Sinamangal-based Suriya Healthcare Pvt Ltd and Merit Multicare Centres were suspected to be fraud.

Civil Aviation Authority Nepal’s spokesperson Rajkumar Chettri told RSS that 54 Sharjah (UAE) bound passengers via Air Arabia, 32 Oman bound passengers via Salam Air and 36 Kuwait bound passengers via Jazeera Airways have been disembarked from the aircrafts.

On Tuesday, eight staffers working in those healthcare centres were arrested on the charges of producing fake PCR test reports that claimed that the report card holders had tested negative in their PCR test against Covid-19. Those staffers were also alleged to have fleeced Rs 9,000 per person to produce fake reports.

Chettri shared that no decisions were made by the concerned airlines companies about managing the passengers for a re-flight.

Similarly, another 50 passengers were also sent back from the TIA today for not meeting criteria determined to allow the passengers travel abroad in the wake of the second wave of Covid-19, according to SSP Rajeshnath Bastola.

Source: National News Agency Nepal