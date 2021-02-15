Health & Safety, medical

Though rate of coronavirus infection has declined in recent days, most of those found infected are from Kathmandu Valley.

A total of 122 new individuals tested positive for coronavirus in course of carrying out 3,541 PCR tests in last 24 hours. Of them, 73 are from Kathmandu Valley. Coronavirus has been confirmed positive on 102,175 people in Kathmandu Valley so far. Of the infected in Kathmandu Valley, 502 lost their lives and 100,673 people have recovered.

According to the Ministry of Health and Population, there are still 1,000 active cases of coronavirus in Kathmandu. Similarly, 14 are in Lalitpur and 39 in Bhaktapur.

Likewise, 144 people returned home after recovery in the last 24 hours. With this, number of people who returned home after recovery has reached 269,204. The recovery rate from coronavirus infection is 98.7 per cent.

Meanwhile, two persons died from coronavirus in the last 24 hours. With this, 2,055 people lost their lives from coronavirus so far.

Source: National News Agency Nepal