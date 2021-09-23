Health & Safety, medical

The country has recorded 1,239 more COVID-19 cases and 13 infection-related deaths in the past 24 hours. The infection figures were from the total 15,243 COVID-19 tests, according to the latest update released by the Ministry of Health and Population on Thursday.

So far, the number of active infection cases has hit 20,743. The infection rate is 19.1 percent. Until now, the number of recovery cases is 756,954 with 1,324 in the past 24 hours. The recovery rate is 96 percent. The death toll from the virus has so far hit 11,072.

Three hundred forty infected people have been admitted to intensive care units while 111 are on ventilator support. Similarly, 19,437 are in home-isolation, 1,334 in institution-isolation and 246 at quarantine facilities.

On Thursday, 138,385 people have been vaccinated against the deadly infection. So far, the total 12,154,018 have been administered COVID-19 vaccines (6,293,089 have received first doses and 5,860,929 have been fully vaccinated).

Source: National News Agency Nepal