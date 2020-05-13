General

The result of the COVID-19 test on 1,263 suspected persons in Jumla has come negative. Their nasal and throat swabs were collected from seven local units including Chandannath Municipality and tested through PCR procedure.

It took 24 hours to collect the swab and get the result, informed Karnali Academy of Health Science’s (KAHS) Lab chief Bibek Pun Magar.

The swabs were collected from people of Sinja, Kanaka Sundari, Hima, Tila, Tatopani, Guthichaur, Patarashi and Chandannath Municipality.

KAHS’s Director Dr Mangal Rawal shared that 923 PCR tests in Jumla and 340 tests conducted in Surkhet district have come in negative.

Source: National News Agency