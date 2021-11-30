General

The preliminary report of the 12th National Census (November 11-25, 2021) is likely to be unveiled within the next three months.

The document is to incorporate details concerning Lipulek, Limpiyadhura and Kalapani as well.

Though the Central Bureau of Statistics could not ensure the census in the above mentioned areas being physically present, it is to feature the details of households and demographic size of the areas by using alternative methods.

According to Bureau director general Nebinlal Shrestha, they tried diplomatic efforts to reach Limpiyadhura, Kalapani and Lipulek physically for the collection of details, but not possible. Now, the collection of details has begun with the use of a technology and the Bureau has the cooperation from locals for the same.

As he explained, people only reside in Kuti, Nabhi and Gunji villages in the region. It is estimated that around 300 households are there and the number of expected population is maximum 800. In winter, the locals make way towards downhill to avoid cold, they would possibility have meetings with the people of Chhangru and Tinkar in Darchula and could be connected by phone calls. As the Bureau said, the tracking of households is possible through the use of a satellite.

The government had on May 18, 2020 issued a new administrative map incorporating Lipulek, Limpiyadhura and Kalapani areas in Darchula on the basis of various facts and evidences and after various rounds of discussions. The parliament on June 13, 2020 ratified this new map with an overwhelming majority votes and with this decision the areas which India had been occupying were officially included for the first time in Nepal's map. The Coat-of-Arms was amended accordingly.

So, the latest National Census is the first census after incorporating the territories in the map of Nepal and so it has been seen with significance.

It is indicated in the map made public in 1827 by the British Surveyor of India that Kalapani is Nepal's westernmost border. Surveyors and cartographers claim that the map released by the British Surveyor of India clearly shows that the Kali River that originates from Limpiyadhura marks Nepal's westernmost border with India. Kalapani and Lipulek areas lie to the east of this river.

Experts say that in recent times, India has named a stream flowing down from Lipulek as the Kali river and encroached upon that whole area east of the Kali river that flows down from the Limpiyadhura.

According to historians, the then Nepal government in the past had allowed India to station its security force in the area at the latter's request for defending its territories from the Chinese, and since that time India has continued to occupy the Nepal's territories.

Senior geographer and a scholar on border matters Buddhi Narayan Shrestha asserted that every document before 1860 established that the Kali river originating from Limpiyadhura is the original Kali river. According to him, India has captured the Nepali territories by publishing map after that time naming the stream that flows down the Lipulek as the Kali river.

The Central Bureau of Statistics which conducted the National Census stated that the data from these territories could not directly collected for the Census due to various difficulties but it has started counting the population through several other means.

The main census task of the 12th National Census concluded on November 25. The National Census was initiated on November 11.

Source: National News Agency Nepal