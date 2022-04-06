Health & Safety, medical

Thirteen persons contracted coronavirus across the country in the last 24 hours. The Ministry of Health and Population shared information that 4,807 had undergone test for the virus in the same period.

Similarly, the latest update has it that 57 persons got rid of coronavirus. With this, the number people getting rid of coronavirus reached 965,822.

The total number of people losing lives to coronavirus reached 11, 951. The Ministry has not recorded any death in the last 24 hours. The infection rate at present is 1.2 percent.

Meanwhile, 56,527 persons have been vaccinated against coronavirus in the same period. The number of active cases of coronavirus stands at 765 in the country.

There are 39 persons receiving treatment in ICU and two on ventilator support.

Source: National News Agency Nepal