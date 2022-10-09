General

At least 13 passengers were injured when a bus (Ba 3 Kha 4048) heading to Kathmandu from Doramba skidded off the road and met with an accident near Sitkha bazaar at Khandadevi Rural Municipality-3 in Ramechhap district today.

Over-speeding is blamed for the accident, said eyewitnesses. All the injured passengers were rushed to Dhulikhel Hospital for treatment, said the police, adding that approximately 30 passengers, most of them returning home after receiving Dashain tika, jamara and blessings from elders, were onboard the reserved bus when the accident occurred.

Source: National News Agency Nepal