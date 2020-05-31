Health & Safety

The number of Dengue infection cases is on the rise in Myagdi, along with Corona Virus infection. On Saturday, a 13-year-old girl of Barangja in ward no. 3 of Mangala rural municipality was found infected with Dengue.

With this the total number of Dengue infection cases has reached 10 in the district. Of them, nine have already recovered and returned home from hospital.

The girl had come for treatment at the Beni hospital, where she was diagnosed with Dengue, said information officer Prakash Subedi. High fever, body and joint ache were the symptoms seen in the girl.

As dengue spreads through mosquito bites, people haven urged to maintain sanitation and don’t allow water and waste to gather in the open, said Dr Amrit Adhikari, the medical superintendent of the hospital.

Source: National News Agency Nepal