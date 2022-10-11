General

One hundred thirty-two of 450 persons suffering from fever have tested positive to dengue in Godavari Municipality.

Lal Bahadur Thapa, Municipality’s Chief Public Health Officer, said that high number of dengue cases have been found at the Municipality’s ward number 3, 11, 12 and 14. He informed that the Public Health Office is carrying out various activities for dengue control at these wards.

The Red Cross volunteers, people’s representatives, ward health workers, women health volunteers, schools and intellectuals have been distributing pamphlets to raise public awareness against the disease and carrying out cleaning activities in the community.

The Municipality has urged people to adopt precaution against the disease. It stated that it has adequate stock of paracetamol tablets.

Source: National News Agency Nepal