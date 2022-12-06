General

A total of 138 candidates for the recent election to the House of Representatives (HoR) and Province Assembly (PA) in Saptari lost election deposits.

According to the Election Office, Saptari, 58 candidates for the HoR polls and 80 for the PA failed to secure the votes they required to claim for a refund.

Only 38 candidates, majority of them from the ruling NC, Loktantrik Samajbadi, CPN (UML), Janata Samajbadi Party and Janamat Party, could keep the deposits safe.

A total of 176 people including independent: 70 HoR and 106 PA, were in the election race from the district consisting of four electoral constituencies for the federal election followed by eight towards the PA.

As per the rule, any candidate failing to secure 10 percent of the total valid votes will lose the deposits.

Source: National News Agency Nepal